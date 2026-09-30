(Adds details, background throughout) WASHINGTON, Sept 29 - The United States ​has sanctioned 10 individuals and entities, including ​some based in China, Hong Kong ‌and Pakistan,saying ​they helped Iran procure weapons and components, the US Treasury Department said Tuesday.

The sanctions are part of the Trump administration's ‌effort to isolate Iran economically and force it to negotiate an end to the US-Iran war that began in February. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said: “Treasury will not tolerate any support to the regime and ‌will continue to identify, expose, and isolate Iran’s enablers.”

Treasury said the sanctions were aimed ‌at degrading Tehran's ability to reconstitute its weapons programs, while increasing the costs for those who supported its procurement efforts. Those targeted in Tuesday's sanctions announcement include: