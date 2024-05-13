CBSE Class 10 Board Exam Results Announced: 93.60% Students Pass
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-05-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 13:15 IST
CBSE class 10 board exam results declared, 93.60 per cent students clear test.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
