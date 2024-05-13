PM Modi at Bihar Poll Rally: "I am a Guardian for the Disadvantaged, Dedicated to Championing Their Rights"
PTI | Saran | Updated: 13-05-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 14:11 IST
- Country:
- India
I am a 'chowkidar' for weaker sections of society, will always fight for their rights: PM Modi at Bihar poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- chowkidar
- weaker sections
- society
- rights
- PM Modi
- Bihar
- poll rally
- politics
- India
- BJP
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Success Emboldens Congress, Says PM Modi at Karnataka Election Rally
Cong 'prince' did not refer to 'atyachar' by Nawabs, Badshahs but insults our Raja, Maharajas: PM Modi in attack on Rahul Gandhi.
"Shehzada didn't speak a word about atrocities committed by...": PM Modi rips into Rahul over "Raja, Maharaja" remark
Heat wave in Bihar prompts people to take precautionary measures
'Shehzada' Distorts History, Silences Atrocities of Nawabs: PM Modi's Rebuttal to Rahul Gandhi