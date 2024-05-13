Security Forces Eliminate Three Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli Encounter
PTI | Gadchiroli | Updated: 13-05-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 14:51 IST
Three Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
