Mumbai: 35 Injured, Over 100 Feared Trapped as Iron Hoarding Collapses at Petrol Pump
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-05-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 13-05-2024 18:50 IST
Mumbai: 35 people injured as iron hoarding collapses on petrol pump; 100 others feared trapped, says official.
