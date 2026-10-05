‘Ishqa Ishqa’ trailer: Helly Shah, Satyajeet Dubey get caught between love, obsession

The trailer for the upcoming romantic thriller series ‘Ishqa Ishqa’ is out and it gives fans a look into the darker side of love and obsession. The series stars Helly Shah, Satyajeet Dubey and Anushka Kaushik in the lead roles. Written by Rajesh Bachchani and directed by Amit Kumar Jha, the show will start streaming on October 7.

The trailer introduces Kabir (Satyajeet Dubey), a writer who finds himself caught between two very different relationships. While Suhani (Anushka Kaushik) brings stability and trust into his life, Arohi (Helly Shah) returns with an intense relationship that continues to affect him. As Kabir tries to move on, Arohi’s presence pulls him back into a relationship where love and control begin to come together. The series looks at the question of when love can turn into obsession.

Helly Shah, who plays Arohi, spoke about the character and what drew her to the role. As per a release, the actress said, “Arohi loves Kabir with absolute intensity, but for her, love and possession are almost the same thing. She doesn’t believe in halfway emotions. What drew me to her was that she is not simply obsessive.” Satyajeet Dubey described Kabir as someone struggling to get out of a difficult situation. He said, “Kabir is a sensitive person who finds himself caught in a situation that becomes increasingly difficult to escape. While Suhani brings a sense of peace and emotional clarity into his life, Arohi’s intense presence continues to make it difficult for him to truly move forward.His journey is really about finding a way through a situation that seems to have no easy way out.”

Anushka Kaushik, who plays Suhani, spoke about her character’s approach to relationships. She said, “Suhani is grounded, emotionally aware and has a clear understanding of what she wants from a relationship. She believes that love should come with trust and space, and that really shaped the way I approached her.” Produced by Moving Images Studios Pvt. Ltd., ‘Ishqa Ishqa’ will be available to stream for free from October 7 on Prime Video and MX Player by Prime Video. (ANI)