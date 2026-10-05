"We welcome this decision": Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira after Court directs CBI probe into CM Bhagwant Mann's OSD

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Monday welcomed the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directive to hand over the case involving Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Rajbir Singh Ghumman, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

ANI | Updated: 05-10-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 05-10-2026 14:44 IST
"We welcome this decision": Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira after Court directs CBI probe into CM Bhagwant Mann's OSD
Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Monday welcomed the Punjab and Haryana High Court's directive to hand over the case involving Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Rajbir Singh Ghumman, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Speaking to ANI, he said that the High Court has ordered a comprehensive report from the CBI within two months

"The Congress party welcomes the Punjab High Court's order passed today that an FIR should first be registered against the Chief Minister's OSD, Rajveer Ghuman, and that they have immediately transferred his case to the CBI, asking the CBI to submit its report to us within two months. So, those who claimed to be staunchly loyal to Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, the High Court delivered its verdict on their Chief Minister's office today," he said. In a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Khaira alleged that Punjab has effectively turned into a "police state" where state machinery is weaponised against critics.

"Punjab has become a police state. Anyone who is a whistleblower, anyone who speaks against the Punjab government, the Aam Aadmi Party government, they misuse the police against them. But in this High Court order related to corruption, everyone will be exposed, and there are many more complaints against Rajveer Ghuman," he said. "We welcome this, and we want the people of Punjab to know the whole truth, because of the quantum of this corruption," he added.

Earlier today, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered that the investigation into the matter concerning letters written by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Court delivered this verdict in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Nikhil Saraf.

Notably, the ED had written three letters to the Punjab DGP seeking the registration of an FIR against Rajbir Singh Ghumman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and certain other individuals, alleging their involvement in corruption. The PIL was filed in the High Court after the Punjab Police failed to register a case. (ANI)

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