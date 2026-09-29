Kremlin links taking control over Russian assets of Western companies to their countries' role in war

The ​Kremlin said ​on Tuesday that ‌placing the ​Russian units of foreign companies under temporary ‌administration did not amount to a change of ownership and was partly a ‌response to the growing involvement ‌of "unfriendly" countries in military action against Russia. The authorities this month transferred control of ⁠the Russian ​assets ⁠of Swiss food giant Nestle, German wholesaler Metro ⁠AG, and French retailer Auchan.

Kremlin spokesman ​Dmitry Peskov said the measures were reversible, ⁠but that Moscow currently saw no ⁠grounds ​for reversing them. "Given the increasing level of involvement of these unfriendly countries ⁠in direct hostilities against our country, such ⁠decisions ⁠are being taken," he said.