Kremlin links taking control over Russian assets of Western companies to their countries' role in war
The Kremlin said on Tuesday that placing the Russian units of foreign companies under temporary administration did not amount to a change of ownership and was partly a response to the growing involvement of "unfriendly" countries in military action against Russia. The authorities this month transferred control of the Russian assets of Swiss food giant Nestle, German wholesaler Metro AG, and French retailer Auchan.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the measures were reversible, but that Moscow currently saw no grounds for reversing them. "Given the increasing level of involvement of these unfriendly countries in direct hostilities against our country, such decisions are being taken," he said.