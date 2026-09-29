Kremlin says it does not want Iran to quit nuclear non-proliferation treaty
Russia does not want Iran to quit the nuclear non-proliferation treaty and counts on it remaining a party to the agreement, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was responding to comments from Iranian officials about Tehran's possible withdrawal from the treaty, which commits Tehran not to develop or acquire nuclear weapons.
Russia and Iran have close ties under a strategic cooperation treaty between the two countries.