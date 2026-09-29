​Russia ​does ‌not want Iran ​to quit the nuclear ‌non-proliferation treaty and counts on it remaining a party to ‌the agreement, the ‌Kremlin said on Tuesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was ⁠responding ​to ⁠comments from Iranian officials about Tehran's ⁠possible withdrawal from the treaty, ​which commits Tehran not to ⁠develop or acquire nuclear weapons.

Russia ⁠and ​Iran have close ties under a ⁠strategic cooperation treaty between the ⁠two ⁠countries.