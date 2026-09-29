Kremlin says it does not want Iran to quit nuclear non-proliferation treaty

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 15:00 IST
Kremlin says it does not want Iran to quit nuclear non-proliferation treaty

​Russia ​does ‌not want Iran ​to quit the nuclear ‌non-proliferation treaty and counts on it remaining a party to ‌the agreement, the ‌Kremlin said on Tuesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was ⁠responding ​to ⁠comments from Iranian officials about Tehran's ⁠possible withdrawal from the treaty, ​which commits Tehran not to ⁠develop or acquire nuclear weapons.

Russia ⁠and ​Iran have close ties under a ⁠strategic cooperation treaty between the ⁠two ⁠countries.

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
3
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
4
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Carbon Capture Could Cut Solar Power Waste and Battery Needs Across ASEAN

Smartwatch AI Reaches 91% Accuracy in Heart Rhythm Study, With Important Trade-Offs

How Technology, Institutions and R&D Shape Long-Term Economic Growth

When Protection Improves but Uptake Craters: A Five-Year COVID-19 Warning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026