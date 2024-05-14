ED Alleges AAP Implication in Excise Policy Scam, Plans to Name Party as Accused in Upcoming Charge Sheet
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 15:03 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 15:03 IST
- Country:
- India
AAP going to be made an accused in next charge sheet to be filed in excise policy scam case: ED tells Delhi HC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- excise policy scam
- Delhi HC
- AAP
- ED
- charge sheet
- Delhi
- scam
- Excise Department
- Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FOREX-Dollar a tad softer as markets wait for Fed
Philippine students suffer in wilting heat, thwarting education efforts
Huawei SUV crash kills three in China's Shanxi province, says state media
US military says it engaged five unmanned drones over Red Sea
Two Russian Journalists Sentenced to Prison on 'Extremism' Charges for Alleged Ties to Navalny Organization