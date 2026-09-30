Trump says he does not know if Iran is going to 'give up yet'

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 02:36 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 02:36 IST
Trump says he does not know if Iran is going to 'give up yet'

President ​Donald Trump said on Tuesday he does not know if Iran is going to "give up yet" but ‌cast the country as doing "very poorly" in its war with the US. DETAILS AND QUOTES:

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