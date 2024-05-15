PM Modi Outlines Bold Agenda for Third Term: Blueprint for First 100 Days Unveiled at Kalyan Rally
PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-05-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 18:16 IST
- Country:
- India
India is achieving big targets; blue print for first 100 days in third term ready: PM Modi at election rally in Kalyan, Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- PM Modi
- Kalyan
- Maharashtra
- Blue print
- 100 days
- Third term
- Election rally
- Targets
- Achievements
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Adityanath Predicts Third Term for Modi Government Based on Polling Data in 191 LS Seats
Poll Data Indicates Strong Support for Modi Government, Adityanath Predicts Third Term
Adityanath: Poll Data From 191 Lok Sabha Seats Shows Modi Govt Headed For Third Term
UP CM Adityanath Predicts Third Term for Modi Government Based on Poll Data
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Vows to Eradicate Naxalism within Two Years if BJP Wins Third Term