Give BJP 400 seats in LS, we will build 'Krishna Janmabhoomi temple' in Mathura, 'Gyanvapi temple' in Kashi: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 15-05-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 19:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Give BJP 400 seats in LS, we will build 'Krishna Janmabhoomi temple' in Mathura, 'Gyanvapi temple' in Kashi: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himanta Biswa Sarma
- Kashi
- Gyanvapi
- Mathura
- Krishna Janmabhoomi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Problems in Assam resolved after Narendra Modi became PM: Himanta Biswa Sarma
2.6 magnitude earthquake hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Char Dham Yatra: Panchmukhi Doli leaves for second stop Phata from Guptkashi
Char Dham Yatra: Panchmukhi Doli leaves for second stop Fata from Guptkashi
Chardham Yatra: Magistrates to be deployed in Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi