Yogi Adityanath has run my cleanliness campaign successfully in UP by acting against mafia, rioters and extortionists: PM Modi in Azamgarh.
PTI | Azamgarh | Updated: 16-05-2024 12:07 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 12:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Yogi Adityanath has run my cleanliness campaign successfully in UP by acting against mafia, rioters and extortionists: PM Modi in Azamgarh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi in Azamgarh
- Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement