Police team departs Swati Maliwal's residence after extended investigation into alleged assault by Delhi CM's aide
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 18:35 IST
- Country:
- India
Police team leaves Swati Maliwal's house after over 4 hours following a visit in connection with alleged assault by Delhi CM's aide: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
