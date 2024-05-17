India's Growth Hinges on Enhancing Access to Global Resources: Jaishankar
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 13:53 IST
An economy with India's prospects also has to look at accessing global resources more seriously if we are to fuel our growth: Jaishankar.
