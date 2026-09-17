Bommai Criticizes Rahul Gandhi and Highlights India's Economic Progress

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai accused Rahul Gandhi of misconstruing India's situation and lauded PM Modi's leadership for the country's economic growth. Bommai defended India's progress amidst global challenges and flagged concerns over alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission and police transfers, demanding a CBI investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:22 IST
Bommai Criticizes Rahul Gandhi and Highlights India's Economic Progress
BJP MP and former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a spirited defense of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai criticized senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for drawing parallels between Indian and US political scenarios. Bommai dismissed Gandhi's comments, arguing he lacked a 'moral right' to critique Modi's tenure.

Speaking in Gadag, Bommai emphasized India's 7.8% economic growth rate, contrasting it with the challenges faced globally. He refuted claims of economic turmoil, asserting that India stood poised as the world's third-largest economy, a testament to Modi's visionary leadership.

Shifting focus to regional issues, Bommai highlighted alleged misconduct in the Karnataka Public Service Commission and police department, demanding a CBI probe. He warned of escalating protests should the state government fail to address these allegations promptly.

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