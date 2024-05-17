Amit Shah Declares Rae Bareli As 'People's Seat,' Counters Priyanka Gandhi's Claim
PTI | Raebareli | Updated: 17-05-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 14:13 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi says Rae Bareli is family seat, but it's people's seat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at poll rally.
