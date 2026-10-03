Rajasthan CM virtually inaugurates rewilding aviary at Godawan conservation centre

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday virtually inaugurated the newly constructed rewilding aviary at the Godawan Conservation and Breeding Centre in Ramdevra and addressed the programme, describing the facility as a significant initiative towards the conservation and promotion of the Great Indian Bustard, locally known as Godawan. Sharing details in a post on X, Sharma said Rajasthan's rich biodiversity and wildlife were part of the state's natural heritage and underlined the government's efforts to conserve them.

He said, "Today, through a virtual medium, I unveiled the newly constructed rehabilitation aviary at the Godavan Conservation and Breeding Center located in Ramdeora and addressed the program. This is a significant initiative in the direction of conservation and promotion of the Godavan." The Chief Minister said the government's conservation efforts were aimed at protecting Rajasthan's wildlife heritage, including the Godawan, and ensuring its preservation for future generations.

"The rich biodiversity and wildlife of Rajasthan are our natural heritage. Our government is continuously striving for their conservation, so that the invaluable wildlife heritage of the state, including the Godavan, remains protected and can reach future generations in a preserved form," CM stated. Sharma also said Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav and Rajasthan Minister of State for Forest and Environment Sanjay Sharma, among other distinguished guests, were present on the occasion.

"On this occasion, Honourable Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupendra Yadav ji, Minister of State for Forest and Environment Shri Sanjay Sharma ji, along with other distinguished guests, were present," the Rajasthan CM added. Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Chief Minister also interacted with women entrepreneurs and beneficiaries associated with Rajeevika at the 'Nari Shakti Sammelan'.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister transferred funds through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to beneficiaries under the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) and the Chief Minister Maternity Nutrition Scheme. He also distributed cheques related to various schemes to self-help groups. While viewing an exhibition of Rajivika products, Sharma handed over scooters to 'Lakhpati Didis' and keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin).

Chief Minister also interacted with women entrepreneurs and beneficiaries associated with Rajeevika at the 'Nari Shakti Sammelan'.On the occasion, the Chief Minister transferred funds through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to beneficiaries under the PM Awas Yojana (Gramin) and the Chief Minister Maternity Nutrition Scheme. He also distributed cheques related to various schemes to self-help groups. While viewing an exhibition of Rajivika products, Sharma handed over scooters to 'Lakhpati Didis' and keys to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin). (ANI)