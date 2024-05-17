Chhetri Signs One-Year Deal with Bengaluru FC, Uncertain About Future in Domestic Football
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 14:25 IST
I will play in Bengaluru FC for one year and want to go on sabbatical after that. Don't know how long I will play domestic football: Chhetri.
