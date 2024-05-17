"Slovak PM in Critical Condition After Second Surgery Following Shooting, Defense Minister Confirms"
PTI | Banskabystrica | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:03 IST
Slovak prime minister underwent another operation after shooting and remains in serious condition, defense minister says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
