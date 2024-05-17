Bhinde Held in Custody Till May 26 in Hoarding Collapse Case
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 17:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Mumbai court remands Bhavesh Bhinde, arrested in hoarding collapse case, in police custody till May 26.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Protests sweep US universities amid Israel-Gaza conflict, 282 arrested
Noida Resident Arrested Over Deepfake Video of UP CM
Chicago police officer fatally shot, suspect arrested
Man Killed in Accidental Misfire While Making Reel with Gun in Kota, Two Arrested
Noida businessman arrested by UP STF in Chhattisgarh 'liquor scam'