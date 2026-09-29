​British Prime Minister ​Andy Burnham said ‌he planned ​to set out the options for the ‌country's future relationship with the European Union and work to find a consensus to ‌help shape the partnership for the future. "Brexit ‌has done more harm than good," Burnham told the Labour Party Conference on Tuesday.

"I will ⁠take ​the opportunity ⁠around the summit to lay out to you, ⁠to lay out to the country, what ​I believe the different options are for ⁠Britain's long-term relationship with our European partners," he ⁠said ​ahead of a planned meeting between the UK and the bloc. "I ⁠will see if we can find consensus ⁠around ⁠one," he added.