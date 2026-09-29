UK PM Burnham wants to find consensus around future EU relationship
British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said he planned to set out the options for the country's future relationship with the European Union and work to find a consensus to help shape the partnership for the future. "Brexit has done more harm than good," Burnham told the Labour Party Conference on Tuesday.
"I will take the opportunity around the summit to lay out to you, to lay out to the country, what I believe the different options are for Britain's long-term relationship with our European partners," he said ahead of a planned meeting between the UK and the bloc. "I will see if we can find consensus around one," he added.