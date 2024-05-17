"PM Modi Hails Startup Boom: 1.25 Lakh Ventures Blossom in a Decade"
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2024 21:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 21:05 IST
- Country:
- India
In last 10 years, 1.25 lakh new start-ups set up in India: PM Modi at election rally in Mumbai.
