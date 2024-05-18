"Sharad Pawar Vows to Safeguard All Religious Sites After Taking Power at Mumbai Press Conference"
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2024 10:49 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 10:49 IST
- Country:
- India
After coming to power, our duty will be to protect all religious places in the country: Sharad Pawar at press conference in Mumbai.
