Lord Ram's Guardian: Yogi Adityanath Vows to Protect Ayodhya Temple from Opposition Control
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2024 13:04 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 13:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Lord Ram will ensure that opposition doesn't come to power to destroy his temple in Ayodhya: Yogi Adityanath at rally in Maharashtra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams BJP's disregard for Adivasi culture and tradition at Maharashtra rally
PM Modi Highlights Need for Increased Minority Budget Allocation in Maharashtra Rally
PM Modi Denounces Congress-Shiv Sena Alliance as 'Partnership of Sin' at Maharashtra Rally
PM Modi Pledges to Protect Rights of the Oppressed at Maharashtra Rally
PM Modi Acclaims India's Globally Recognized COVID-19 Response at Maharashtra Rally