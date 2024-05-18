"Leaderless, Aimless, Visionless: Yogi Adityanath's Critique of Congress and INDI at Malegaon Rally"
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 13:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress and INDI alliance have no leader, no policy, no vision: Yogi Adityanath at election rally in Malegaon, Maharashtra.
