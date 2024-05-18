In these elections, there is development on one hand and 'vote Jihad' on the other: PM Modi at rally in Haryana's Gohana.
PTI | Gohana | Updated: 18-05-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
