Father of 17-year-old boy involved in Pune car crash that killed 2 techies arrested after detention from Sambhajinagar: Police.
PTI | Pune | Updated: 21-05-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 20:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Father of 17-year-old boy involved in Pune car crash that killed 2 techies arrested after detention from Sambhajinagar: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Headline: Gurgaon Traffic Police Impose Dress Code for Auto Drivers to Improve Road Safety
Five arrested for raping 17-year-old girl in Odisha
Pennsylvania Tightens Road Safety Measures with Cell Phone Driving Ban and Traffic Stop Data Collection Mandate
Sean 'Diddy' Combs asks judge to dismiss 'false' claim that he, others raped 17-year-old girl
Domestic Violence: Father Arrested for Acid Attack on Son