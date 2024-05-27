When INDIA block will form govt, Agnipath scheme of recruitment in defence services will be removed: Rahul Gandhi at rally in Bihar.
PTI | Bakhtiyarpur | Updated: 27-05-2024 13:14 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 13:14 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
