CBI files charge sheet against former TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, 6 others in connection with attack on ED officers: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 13:38 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 13:38 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
