INDIA bloc will protect Constitution with 'dil, jaan aur khoon (heart, life and blood)': Rahul Gandhi in UP's Bansgaon.
PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 28-05-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 15:23 IST
- Country:
- India
INDIA bloc will protect Constitution with 'dil, jaan aur khoon (heart, life and blood)': Rahul Gandhi in UP's Bansgaon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Polling Commences in 13 Constituencies of Uttar Pradesh in Phase Four of Lok Sabha Elections
"People want to protect democracy," says Chandrababu Naidu as he casts vote in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur
"How will he protect women of Delhi?" Bansuri Swaraj on Swati Maliwal alleged assault incident
Journalist Shot Dead in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur
Tragic Road Accident in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, Claims Six Lives