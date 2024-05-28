Shraddha Walkar murder case: Supplementary chargesheet containing digital and forensic evidence filed before magistrate's court.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 15:47 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 15:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Supplementary chargesheet containing digital and forensic evidence filed before magistrate's court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Open to investigation": EAM Jaishankar denies receiving evidence of Indian involvement in Canada's Nijjar killing
NGO urges Supreme Court to expedite hearing on petition demanding court-supervised SIT investigation into electoral bond scheme
Delhi Police Crime Branch Takes Over Investigation into Murder Case
Senior Russian Defence Ministry Official Detained Amid Bribery Investigation
VJTI Professor Appointed to Lead Investigation into Hoarding Collapse