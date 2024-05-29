SP, Cong will blame EVMs for their defeat on June 4: Home Minister Amit Shah in UP's Maharajganj.
PTI | Maharajganj | Updated: 29-05-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 12:44 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
