S&P says may raise India ratings if fiscal deficit narrows meaningfully and combined deficit of Centre and states falls below 7 pc of GDP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2024 13:48 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 13:48 IST
S&P says may raise India ratings if fiscal deficit narrows meaningfully and combined deficit of Centre and states falls below 7 pc of GDP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's FY25 GDP Growth Projected at 6.6% by Moody's
Putin says Russian defence and security spending could reach 8.7% of GDP this year
1 per cent of GDP lost, 49 per cent of young adults consume tobacco: KPMG report highlights India's Tobacco crisis
CEO's comments on growth correlation not meant to question sanctity of GDP numbers: Asian Paints
Japan Q1 GDP shrinks annualised 2.0% on weak consumption, exports