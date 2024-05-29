Searches have been carried out at the European Parliament over possible Russian interference, Belgium prosecutors say, reports AP.
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 29-05-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 14:51 IST
Searches have been carried out at the European Parliament over possible Russian interference, Belgium prosecutors say, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Georgian parliament approves divisive 'foreign influence' bill that sparked weeks of mass protests
Georgian President Rejects Parliament-Passed Foreign Influence Bill
Travel searches for Switzerland on eDreams multiply by six after Eurovision win
Greece rescues 42 migrants off Crete, searches for three missing
Bomb threat email received by North Block, security officers conduct searches: Officials.