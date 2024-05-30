INDIA bloc will get 'decisive mandate' in LS polls; to get seats 'well above' 272-mark: Cong's Jairam Ramesh to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 09:37 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 09:37 IST
- Country:
- India
INDIA bloc will get 'decisive mandate' in LS polls; to get seats 'well above' 272-mark: Cong's Jairam Ramesh to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- INDIA bloc
- Lok Sabha
- elections
- Jairam Ramesh
- politics
- mandate
- seats
- Congress
- 272-mark
- confidence
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Need 400 seats to build temples in Mathura, Varanasi; take back PoK: Himanta Biswa Sarma
"People within BJP hurt after Kangana fielded from Mandi," Pratibha Singh exudes confidence of Congress winning all Himachal LS seats
Madhya Pradesh: BJP workers perform Havan for 'BJP target of 400 seats' in Lok Sabha election
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Claim: PoK to Join India if BJP Wins 400+ Lok Sabha Seats
BJP Aims for Integration of PoK with India if Elected with Over 400 Seats in Lok Sabha Polls