Manmohan Singh appeals to Punjab voters to give love, peace, fraternity, and harmony a chance; vote for development and inclusive progress.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 12:59 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
