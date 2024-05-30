Court sentences gangster Chhota Rajan to life imprisonment in case of murder of Mumbai hotelier Jaya Shetty in 2001.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-05-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 15:28 IST
- Country:
- India
