BJP's Maneka Gandhi loses Sultanpur seat to SP's Rambhual Nishad by a margin of 43,174 votes: Election Commission.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-06-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 20:46 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's Maneka Gandhi loses Sultanpur seat to SP's Rambhual Nishad by a margin of 43,174 votes: Election Commission.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Verona Seals Serie A Spot with Crucial Win Over Salernitana
Saudi Arabia Partners with WTA to Sponsor Women's Rankings Amidst Controversy
Drama in Dallas: Reed Withdraws as Garcia Misses U.S. Open Spot
"Will miss Rinku in T20 WC, choosing four spinners is little too much": Harbhajan Singh
Satwiksairaj-Chirag regain number one spot in BWF Rankings following Thailand Open win