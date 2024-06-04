Congress candidate Alfred Kanngam S Arthur wins Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat by 85,418 votes: EC.
PTI | Imphal | Updated: 04-06-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 21:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress candidate Alfred Kanngam S Arthur wins Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat by 85,418 votes: EC.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alfred Arthur
- Outer Manipur
- votes
- EC
- Congress
- election
- win
- seat
- mandate
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Verona Seals Serie A Spot with Crucial Win Over Salernitana
Kharge Predicts Power Shift: Congress Gaining Ground
Bipolar contest in Sirsa constituency between BJP's Ashok Tanwar and congress' Kumari Selja
Muted Election Fever in Bankura as Polls Near
"Nafrat failao, danga karao": BJP's Manoj Tiwari slams Congress