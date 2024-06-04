Congress's Rakibul Hussain defeats AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal by record 10.12 lakh votes in Assam's Dhubri: EC.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 04-06-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 23:08 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
