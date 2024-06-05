Up to him to decide; I want him to keep Rae Bareli: Newly-elected Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma on which seat Rahul Gandhi will represent.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 16:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 16:31 IST
