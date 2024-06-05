Mandate in defence of Constitution, against price rise, unemployment, crony capitalism and to save democracy: Kharge after opposition meet.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 20:55 IST
- Country:
- India
