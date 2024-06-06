From Rs 67 lakh cr during UPA govt, India's market cap surged to Rs 415 lakh cr; domestic, retail investors benefitted most: Piyush Goyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:28 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:28 IST
- Country:
- India
From Rs 67 lakh cr during UPA govt, India's market cap surged to Rs 415 lakh cr; domestic, retail investors benefitted most: Piyush Goyal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Citing lack of stability, RBI cautions retail investors against investing in cryptocurrencies
Sun TV Networks Reports Strong Financial Growth for FY24
Adani Total Gas Limited secures [ICRA]AA(Stable) upgrade amid robust financial growth and strategic expansion
Maharashtra Tops FDI Charts Again: A Triumph in Financial Growth
S Chand Publishing Achieves Record Financial Growth in FY24