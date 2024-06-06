Mutual fund industry's size was Rs 10 lakh cr in 2014, it's now Rs 56 lakh cr, says Piyush Goyal, highlights benefits for domestic investors.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 20:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Mutual fund industry's size was Rs 10 lakh cr in 2014, it's now Rs 56 lakh cr, says Piyush Goyal, highlights benefits for domestic investors.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rural India Faces Hardship Amidst Economic Growth: A Tale of Struggle
Rajnath Singh Criticizes Congress and AAP, Highlights India's Economic Growth
Global Business Revival: Central Banks Re-Evaluate Rate Cuts Amid Economic Growth
President Akufo-Addo Highlights Ghana's Digital Innovation Drive for Economic Growth
NSA emphasizes border security amid India's economic growth projections as world's 3rd top economy