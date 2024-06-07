NDA meet: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar proposes Modi's name as PM for third term, says his party will stand with BJP every day during his tenure.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 12:45 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 12:45 IST
