We will ensure India leads world in 'green era'; I urge everyone to plant a tree in name of their mothers as respect for mother earth: Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
