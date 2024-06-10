Murlidhar Mohol is MoS for civil aviation and cooperation, Ravneet Singh Bittu is MoS for food processing and railways.
Among Ministers of State, Jitin Prasada gets commerce and Meity, JD(U) leader Ram Nath Thakur agriculture, V Somanna Jal Shakti and railways.