Nimuben Bambhaniya is MoS for consumer affairs, Pabitra Margherita is MoS for external affairs and textiles.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 20:48 IST
- Country:
- India
Nimuben Bambhaniya is MoS for consumer affairs, Pabitra Margherita is MoS for external affairs and textiles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
"Citizen of India can go anywhere": Assam BJP MP Pabitra Margherita on PM Modi's 45-hour-long meditation in Kanyakumari
Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, Kerala BJP leader George Kurian and Rajya Sabha member Pabitra Margherita sworn in as Union Ministers of State.
TDP leader C Pemmasani is MoS for rural development and communications; Kirtivardhan Singh is MoS for environment and external affairs.
Pralhad Joshi gets consumer affairs and new and renewable energy portfolios.
S Jaishankar and Nirmala Sitharaman retain external affairs and finance portfolios respectively: Sources.